Khem Birch Nearing a Return 'Within a Week'

The Toronto Raptors are hoping to have Khem Birch back within the next week

Khem Birch's return isn't too far away.

The Toronto Raptors are expecting to have the 29-year-old center back in the lineup within a week, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Tuesday.

Birch has missed nine straight games due to a nose fracture he suffered back on January 14 against the Detroit Pistons. He was immediately flown back to Toronto to have surgery and was expected to be out approximately two weeks.

While he has returned to practice to get some work in, he has yet to be cleared for contact, Nurse said.

Birch has been in and out of the lineup all season as he's tried to battle through a knee injury he's expecting to linger all year. He's missed over half of Toronto's games this year.

When he has played, he's been a valuable rebounder and solid screen setter for Toronto, averaging 5.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this season.

