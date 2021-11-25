Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Raptors Rule Out Khem Birch, OG Anunoby Remains Questionable
    Publish date:

    The Toronto Raptors will be without Khem Birch against the Indiana Pacers while OG Anunoby remains questionable
    Author:

    Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

    Khem Birch's knee swelling just won't go away.

    The Toronto Raptors have already ruled out their 29-year-old center for Friday night's game against the Indiana Pacers. It'll be the second straight game and fifth game Birch has missed this season with the knee injury.

    "Just a little swelling again," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Wednesday. "There seems to be nothing really wrong with it other than it's not handling some wear and tear, I guess, a little bit and it's going up and down a little bit in the last couple weeks."

    Toronto has also tabbed OG Anunoby as questionable for Friday. He's been working his way back from a hip pointer injury he suffered in practice earlier in the month.

    The Raptors will tip-off against the Pacers at 8 p.m. ET before returning home Sunday night to take on the Boston Celtics.

