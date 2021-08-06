Report: Raptors Re-Sign Khem Birch to 3-Year Deal

Sports Illustrated home
The Toronto Raptors have reportedly agreed to a three-year deal to keep Khem Birch
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Lowry had to objectives as a member of the Toronto Raptors. He wanted to win as many games as possible and he wanted to make himself and his teammates as much money as possible.

"[I'm] trying to get him paid," Lowry said in late August after Khem Birch's career-high 14 point performance.

Well, he certainly worked his magic for Khem Birch who reportedly agreed to a three-year, $20 million contract to re-sign with the Raptors.

The 28-year-old Birch joined Toronto late in the 2020-21 season after being waived by the Orlando Magic where he was a lackluster backup center who averaged just 5.3 points per game. Once with the Raptors, Birch's value jumped way up. He started in 19 of 17 games for Toronto while averaged 11.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

His return gives Toronto another versatile defender and he should help fill the team's massive frontcourt holes. It does, however, seem like a steep price to pay for an undersized big who probably projects long-term as a backup, as Raptors coach Nick Nurse said when Birch was first acquired.

