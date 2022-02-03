Skip to main content
Khem Birch Returns for Raptors vs. Bulls

The Toronto Raptors will have Khem Birch back Thursday night against the Chicago Bulls

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Khem Birch will be back in the lineup Thursday night for the Toronto Raptors.

The 29-year-old will make his return after missing 10 straight games due to a nose fracture he suffered back on January 14, Raptors coach Nick Nurse announced pre-game.

Birch will not be on an official minutes restriction, Nurse said, but he won't play too many minutes as he continues to work his way back into game shape.

"I think Khem gives us another guy that can possibly guard (Nikola) Vucevic," Nurse said. "It gives us another body to play against a really good player that's playing really really well."

Birch will come off the bench for Toronto against the Chicago Bulls.

