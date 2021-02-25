Report: Sixers, Heat, & Clippers Interested in Kyle Lowry

After a 2-8 start to the season, the Toronto Raptors have certainly turned around their season. They're 14-9 over the last 23 games and look more like playoff contenders than a team looking to tank. That being said, there is reportedly a handful of teams that are eyeing Toronto's six-time all-star Kyle Lowry if he becomes available.

The Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Clippers are all reportedly interested in the 34-year-old Lowry, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

During training camp this past offseason, Raptors president Masai Ujiri said the organization is going to treat Lowry with respect throughout the final year of his contract.

"He's been incredibly respectful to the organization, and we will have that same incredible respect to Kyle anytime. Every day. There's no doubt about that," he said.

It makes sense, then, that the Raptors would not trade Lowry somewhere he would be reluctant to go to, as Pompey reported.

A source said Lowry would like to be in Philly. The source believes the Sixers and Raptors might be able to get something done. But if it comes to that, Toronto would most likely want some picks, young players, and veterans with expiring contracts for Lowry, who’s making $30 million this season.

With the deadline still a month away, the Raptors aren't going to be in any rush to trade Lowry. It would take a major downturn to force Toronto to sell, but if Lowry wants to try to win a ring somewhere else, the Raptors shouldn't have to look hard for a hefty return.

Further Reading

Costly turnovers plague Raptors in loss to the Heat

Fred VanVleet is one of the league's best pound for pound shot blockers and he hates it

Raptors show they can slow down NBA's best bigs