Report: 76ers Out on Lowry, While Heat, Lakers, Clippers Remain Interested

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly out on Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, but the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, & Los Angeles Clippers remain interested

Kyle Lowry will reportedly not be heading home to Philadelphia.

The 76ers have reportedly decided to go in a different direction, acquiring George Hill from the Oklahoma City Thunder instead of continuing to pursue Lowry from the Toronto Raptors, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

That leaves the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, and potentially the Los Angeles Clippers as possible suitors for Lowry.

It remains up in the air as to whether or not the Heat will include sophomore Tyler Herro in an offer to Toronto. The Raptors have reportedly been eyeing Herro in a deal but Miami has been reluctant to include him, but as time continues to tick to 3 p.m. someone might be forced to blink.

If not Miami, the Lakers have repeatedly been mentioned as a possible trade target though their reluctance to include sophomore Talen Horton-Tucker in trade negotiations may take them off the table as well. Toronto has reportedly been interested in Dennis Schroder who is a free agent this summer, but the Lakers don't have much else to add to a deal to entice the Raptors.

It's unclear what the Los Angeles Clippers could offer in a deal, though they remain in need of a point guard, and with Hill heading to Philadelphia, it's possible a little more pressure could force the Clippers into making a deal.

