Lowry Leaves Game 4 with Ankle Injury

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry was forced to leave Sunday night's Game 4 against the Brooklyn Nets with a turned left ankle and will not return, according to the Raptors.

The 34-year-old Lowry started the game 1-for-3 with two points and three assists before stepping on Chris Chiozza's foot and twisting his ankle late in the first quarter. Lowry stayed down briefly before returning to play with a noticeable limp.

His return didn't last long as moments later he took an intentional foul and quickly hobbled off the court at the 2:48 minute mark of the first quarter. He was later ruled out for the game.

He was forced to leave The Field House for diagnostic imaging elsewhere on the NBA campus because that equipment is not available at the arena, according to Raptors PR. That equipment is not available at this facility, according to RaptorsPR

Lowry came into the game averaging 16 with nearly nine rebounds and five assists through three games.

With a 3-0 series lead, it's extremely unlikely the Raptors fall to the Nets, but Toronto will certainly need Lowry back when Round 2 tips off against the Celtics.

If Toronto can sweep Brooklyn, the Raptors should have some time off before the second round tips off on August 31, according to the NBA.com.

Lowry averaged a career-high 19.4 points with 7.5 assists and five rebounds per game during the regular season. He missed 14 games in the regular season.

The Raptors had a 30-25 lead when Lowry left the game.