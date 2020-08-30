Raptors' Lowry Available vs. Celtics

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry is available for Sunday afternoon's Game 1 against the Boston Celtics.

Lowry practiced on Saturday morning, according to Raptors coach Nick Nurse, and was pictured dribbling a ball in a photo from Raptors' practice on Friday.

Nurse said Lowry looked "OK" after Saturday's practice.

He had not practiced earlier in the week on Tuesday, according to Nurse.

The 34-year-old Raptors guard was forced to exit Sunday night's 150-122 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in the first quarter with a left ankle sprain he sustained stepping on Chris Chiozza.

While Lowry did return to the game briefly, he didn't last long, quickly taking an intentional foul before hobbling off the court.

After the game, it was revealed that Lowry had to leave the arena to undergo an MRI test on his foot which revealed a sprain in his left ankle, according to the team.

Lowry averaged a career-high 19.4 points on 41.6% shooting with 7.5 assists and five rebounds in the regular season. Through four playoff games, he's averaging 12.5 points on 36.8% shooting, with seven rebounds, and nearly five assists, albeit playing just nine minutes in Game 4.

The Raptors will tip off the start of their second round playoff series against the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET. It will be the first time the two teams have played each other in the postseason in NBA history.