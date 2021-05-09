Dr. Kyle Lowry Earns Honorary Doctorate of Humanities

The Toronto Raptors will have a new doctor in the organization as Dr. Kyle Lowry earns his honorary doctorate of humanities from Arcadia University

Move over Dr. Alex McKechnie, the Toronto Raptors have a new doctor in the house.

Kyle Lowry officially because Dr. Kyle Lowry on Sunday afternoon as he received an honorary Doctor of Humanities from Arcadia University. Lowry said he will only respond to his new title, Dr. Lowry, during media interviews after becoming what he said was a "Doctor of Greatness."

On a more serious note, Lowry gave a heartfelt commencement speech to his fellow graduates. He spoke about all the people who helped him get to this moment both as an NBA star and a first-generation college graduate.

"I'm a kid from North Philadelphia, one of the toughest places in America to grow up. And I'm going to be honest with you, according to the statistics, I shouldn't be here with you today," he said. "I grew up in a rowhouse in 20th and Lehigh with me, my mom, my brother, my grandma, and my cousin. A place where you needed to be in the house when the streetlights came on just to avoid the gangs, the drugs, the shooting, and all the violence that went on."

He thanked his family and his former Villanova coach for helping him overcome those odds and allowing him to find success on and off the basketball court.

When he finished his speech, he looked into the camera and tried on his new title.

"Yours truly, Dr. Kyle Lowry," he said with a smile. "Sounds even better when it's official. Acadia University 2021, congratulations. We The North."

