Kyle Lowry Claims He Doesn't Know About Trade Deadline, Just Knows the 25th is his Birthday

Thursday is going to be a turning point for the Toronto Raptors organization and Kyle Lowry.

Lowry is going to turn 35.

That's it. That's all the soon-to-be 35-year-old franchise icon is focused on these days. He's not caught up in the fanfare that comes with the NBA trade deadline that he shares a birthday with, it's all about the celebration.

"It’s my birthday week. I don’t care what happens. It’s my birthday, that’s all I know," he joked. "The 25th is my birthday, so whatever else is going on that day, I wouldn't know."

"Still young fellas," Lowry joked as he claimed to be turning 30 this week.

It was a playful response from Lowry after another heartbreaking loss for the Raptors who dropped to 17-25 on the season and have become a team that increasingly looks like they should be sellers at Thursday's deadline.

The latest reports from around the league are that Norman Powell is among the team's most likely trade candidates, according to Sportsnet's Michael Grange and ESPN's Brian Windhorst. If not Powell, Lowry is the other obvious choice as he's reportedly piqued the interest of multiple teams, most notably the Miami Heat who "covet" him, Windhorst reported Sunday.

It would be unfortunate if Lowry is moved on his birthday, but such is life in the NBA. If Toronto has to wait for the last possible moment to get the best possible deal, the franchise icon could be shipped away just as he turns 35.

