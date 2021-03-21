NewsCanada BasketballSI.com
Search
Report: Heat 'Covet' Raptors Guard Kyle Lowry

Report: Heat 'Covet' Raptors Guard Kyle Lowry

The Miami Heat reportedly 'covet' Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry who could be moved ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline
Author:
Publish date:

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat reportedly 'covet' Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry who could be moved ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline

What's not to like about Kyle Lowry?

The Toronto Raptors soon-to-be 35-year-old guard brings just about everything you could possibly want to a championship-contending team. He's a savvy veteran who is still highly productive even at an advanced age, and that's not to mention the championship pedigree he brings to potential title contenders.

That's why the Miami Heat reportedly "covet" Lowry, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Sunday

"Jimmy Butler would be great next to [Lowry.] They have the young players that are there," Windhorst told SportsCenter.

While the Heat don't have very many draft picks to move, they are loaded with young desirable talent, as Windhorst said. Tyler Herro and Precious Achiuwa both top the list of young prospects that could interest the Raptors alongside Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson.

Any potential deal would likely have to include Goran Dragic, Miami's 34-year-old point guard due $18 million this season. While Dragic wouldn't be able to replace Lowry's production, the fact that he has a $19 million team option for next season would allow the Raptors to move Lowry without taking back any long-term salary cap hit.

It still remains unclear if the Raptors are willing to move Lowry. Both Sportsnet's Michael Grange and TSN's Josh Lewneberg have recently reported that a deal remains unlikely, but if Toronto continues its seven-game losing streak it's possible the front office has a change of heart. 

Further Reading

Nick Nurse: Raptors back to square one with bench rotation

Nick Nurse: Bad news is Raptors have lots to work on these days

Raptors looking for consistency & stability from the bench going forward

USATSI_15511369_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Report: Heat 'Covet' Raptors Guard Kyle Lowry

USATSI_15732926_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Norman Powell Has 'Emerged' As a Trade Target Recently

USATSI_13977062_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Heavy Favourites to Break Losing Streak Against Cavaliers

USATSI_15744998_168390270_lowres
News

Report: 'Close to Inevitable' Raptors Trade Norman Powell

USATSI_15463011_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Raptors Looking for Consistency & Stability from Paul Watson & Malachi Flynn

USATSI_15759582_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Continue to Sputter in Heartbreaking Loss to Jazz

USATSI_15412773_168390270_lowres
News

Nick Nurse: Raptors Are Back to Square One Sorting Out Bench Spots

USATSI_15745749_168390270_lowres
News

Nick Nurse: Bad News is Raptors Have Lots to Work On These Days