Report: Heat 'Covet' Raptors Guard Kyle Lowry

The Miami Heat reportedly 'covet' Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry who could be moved ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline

What's not to like about Kyle Lowry?

The Toronto Raptors soon-to-be 35-year-old guard brings just about everything you could possibly want to a championship-contending team. He's a savvy veteran who is still highly productive even at an advanced age, and that's not to mention the championship pedigree he brings to potential title contenders.

That's why the Miami Heat reportedly "covet" Lowry, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Sunday.

"Jimmy Butler would be great next to [Lowry.] They have the young players that are there," Windhorst told SportsCenter.

While the Heat don't have very many draft picks to move, they are loaded with young desirable talent, as Windhorst said. Tyler Herro and Precious Achiuwa both top the list of young prospects that could interest the Raptors alongside Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson.

Any potential deal would likely have to include Goran Dragic, Miami's 34-year-old point guard due $18 million this season. While Dragic wouldn't be able to replace Lowry's production, the fact that he has a $19 million team option for next season would allow the Raptors to move Lowry without taking back any long-term salary cap hit.

It still remains unclear if the Raptors are willing to move Lowry. Both Sportsnet's Michael Grange and TSN's Josh Lewneberg have recently reported that a deal remains unlikely, but if Toronto continues its seven-game losing streak it's possible the front office has a change of heart.

