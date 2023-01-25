Report: Clippers Interested in Kyle Lowry & Fred VanVleet

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly interested in trading for Toronto Raptors legends Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry

The Los Angeles Clippers aren't done trying to pry players away from the Toronto Raptors.

Having already signed Kawhi Leonard and Serge Ibaka, now a member of the Milwaukee Bucks, and traded for Norman Powell, the Clippers are reportedly interested in trading for Kyle Lowry or Fred VanVleet ahead of next month's trade deadline, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Conner.

Both Lowry, now with the Miami Heat, and VanVleet would go a long way to stabilizing Los Angeles' lackluster point guard rotation. The two veteran guards have plenty of playoff experience and despite some regression this season would be significant upgrades over Reggie Jackson.

"Leonard and VanVleet won a championship together in Toronto and would likely excel again in Los Angeles because of FVV’s ability to thrive off the ball or reliably run point. VanVleet should be the Clippers’ top target, but even if they land him, they’ll still need to add size before the playoffs," wrote O'Conner.

The Clippers could offer a package that includes Luke Kennard, Terence Mann, Brandon Boston Jr., along with a future first-round pick, O'Conner suggests.

Toronto has so far shown no public interest in moving VanVleet ahead of the trade deadline. The 28-year-old remains a key part of the team's identity, though his contract situation and upcoming free agency could force the Raptors to consider moving him ahead of Feb. 9.

Further Reading

Report: Suns view Fred VanVleet as potential trade target

Report: Raptors previously offered three 1st-round picks for O.G. Anunoby

Report: Raptors have made multiple offers for Jakob Poeltl including 3-teamer with Gary Trent Jr.