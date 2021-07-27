Report: New York Knicks Among Teams Expected to Pursue Kyle Lowry

Toronto Raptors legend Kyle Lowry is expected to have interest from the New York Knicks along with the Pelicans, Mavericks, 76ers, Heat, and Lakers

Kyle Lowry's free agency market appears to be getting bigger and bigger by the day.

The 35-year-old Toronto Raptors legend is expected to be pursued by the New York Knicks, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. New York joins a list that reportedly includes the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and New Orleans Pelicans who are all looking at adding the veteran guard.

Lowry, who was pursued by the 76ers, Heat, and Lakers at the trade deadline, is reportedly looking for a new contract that will pay him $25 to $30 million per season over two or three years, according to Pompey.

"The Knicks appear willing to offer him a two-year deal somewhere between $20 and $30 million per season, according to a source," Pompey wrote.

While Lowry certainly has options this summer, working a sign-and-trade with Toronto will help him secure the highest salary possible. The Raptors would have to sign him to at least a three-year contract before flipping him to a destination of his choice presumably for long-term assets from the signing team.

"A source said Lowry would be willing to help Toronto pull that off as long as it helps him. Lowry may not be able to get where he wants to be without the Raptors doing a sign-and-trade and taking something back in return," Pompey wrote.

