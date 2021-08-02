Miami Heat Heavy Favorites to Land Kyle Lowry, Vegas Says

Toronto Raptors legend Kyle Lowry is expected to sign with the Miami Heat who are heavy favorites to land the 35-year-old guard, Vegas says

Every time Kyle Lowry's Toronto Raptors tenure has been eulogized and written off the longtime Raptors legend has shown up for work the next day still dawning the red and white.

This time, however, things feel a little different. The 35-year-old has control of his own destiny and a sizeable market ready to offer him a significant contract. While nothing is set in stone yet, it certainly appears as though Lowry will be heading to Miami this summer as part of a sign-and-trade.

According to BetOnline, the Miami Heat are -150 implying a 60% probability that they will sign Lowry this summer, the most of any team excluding Toronto who is not on the board.

Kyle Lowry free agency odds BetOnline

If not Miami, the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Dallas Mavericks are all listed between +250 and +600.

The Heat are reportedly getting ready to offer Toronto a sign-and-trade package that includes Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa for Lowry when free agency opens at 6 p.m. ET on Monday.

If the deal is completed, Toronto is expected to flip Dragic elsewhere either as part of a later deal or in a three-team sign-and-trade.

While teams are allowed to begin discussing contracts at 6 p.m. ET on Monday, no deals are allowed to be finalized until 12:01 p.m. ET on August 6.

Further Reading

Scottie Barnes' shot has improved over the summer, trainers say, with unparalleled work ethic generating development

Despite draft night surprise, it's easy to see why the Raptors fell in love with Scottie Barnes

Raptors select Scottie Barnes with No. 4 pick