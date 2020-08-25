SI.com
AllRaptors
HomeCanada BasketballNews
Search

Raptors' Lowry Day-to-Day ahead of Celtics series

Aaron Rose

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry is day-to-day with a sprained ankle, according to Raptors head coach Nick Nurse.

"The treatments will go on aggressively and all day, every day until Thursday and hopefully he’ll be ready to go," Nurse said.

The 34-year-old Raptors guard did not practice on Tuesday after being forced to leave Sunday night's 150-122 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in the first quarter with a left ankle sprain he sustained stepping on Chris Chiozza.

While Lowry did return to the game briefly, he didn't last long, quickly taking an intentional foul before hobbling off the court.

"He said he was fine and then he went out there and had to move a little quicker and realized he wasn’t fine," Nurse said after Game 4. "A lot of times [with] those injuries you get a shot of paint when they happen and then it subsides. I think he was hoping it was going to subside, and it did not.”

After the game, it was revealed that Lowry had to leave the arena to undergo an MRI test on his foot which revealed a sprain in his left ankle, according to the team.

Lowry averaged a career-high 19.4 points on 41.6% shooting with 7.5 assists and five rebounds in the regular season. Through four playoff games, he's averaging 12.5 points on 36.8% shooting, with seven rebounds, and nearly five assists, albeit playing just nine minutes in Game 4.

The Raptors will tip off the start of their second round playoff series against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. ET. It will be the first time the two teams have played each other in the postseason in NBA history. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Does the Lowry Injury Mean for Toronto?

Raptors' guard Kyle Lowry's impact can't be measured by numbers. If he misses time, it'll be a costly loss for Toronto.

Aaron Rose

Bittersweet Series Sweep as Lowry Leaves with Injury

The Toronto Raptors swept the Brooklyn Nets but the evening was dampened by Kyle Lowry who was forced to leave early with an injury

Aaron Rose

by

DanPackman1

Nick Nurse wins NBA Coach of the Year Honours

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse becomes the first coach to earn Coach of the Year honours in the NBA and the G League in a career

Aaron Rose

by

AaronRose

Lowry Leaves Game 4 with Foot Injury

Toronto Raptors' guard Kyle Lowry was forced to leave Game 4 with an foot injury

Aaron Rose

Three Thoughts: Sweeping Up, Celtics, Gasol

The Toronto Raptors will look to match series sweeps with the Boston Celtics if they can take down the Brooklyn Nets tonight

Aaron Rose

Raptors' Post-up Offence May Need Boost Ahead of Celtics Series

The Raptors haven't been a post-up team all season, but it may be a key to beating the Celtics when Round 2 tips off

Aaron Rose

Raptors Take 3-0 Series Lead for 1st time in Franchise History

The Toronto Raptors dominated the Brooklyn Nets, taking 3-0 series lead with chance to sweep on Sunday

Aaron Rose

by

Laur52

Three Thoughts: Harris' Exit, Bounce Back Game, 3-0

The Toronto Raptors will look to go up 3-0 against the Brooklyn Nets who will be without Joe Harris this afternoon

Aaron Rose

Masai Ujiri Releases Statement Regarding Recent Video Showing Him Being Pushed at 2019 Finals

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri released a statement regarding the video of him appearing to be pushed at the 2019 NBA Finals.

Aaron Rose

Raptors show ability to go small against Nets

The Raptors debuted a new closing lineup, going small with Pascal Siakam at center against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

Aaron Rose