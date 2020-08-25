Raptors' Lowry Day-to-Day ahead of Celtics series

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry is day-to-day with a sprained ankle, according to Raptors head coach Nick Nurse.

"The treatments will go on aggressively and all day, every day until Thursday and hopefully he’ll be ready to go," Nurse said.

The 34-year-old Raptors guard did not practice on Tuesday after being forced to leave Sunday night's 150-122 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in the first quarter with a left ankle sprain he sustained stepping on Chris Chiozza.

While Lowry did return to the game briefly, he didn't last long, quickly taking an intentional foul before hobbling off the court.

"He said he was fine and then he went out there and had to move a little quicker and realized he wasn’t fine," Nurse said after Game 4. "A lot of times [with] those injuries you get a shot of paint when they happen and then it subsides. I think he was hoping it was going to subside, and it did not.”

After the game, it was revealed that Lowry had to leave the arena to undergo an MRI test on his foot which revealed a sprain in his left ankle, according to the team.

Lowry averaged a career-high 19.4 points on 41.6% shooting with 7.5 assists and five rebounds in the regular season. Through four playoff games, he's averaging 12.5 points on 36.8% shooting, with seven rebounds, and nearly five assists, albeit playing just nine minutes in Game 4.

The Raptors will tip off the start of their second round playoff series against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. ET. It will be the first time the two teams have played each other in the postseason in NBA history.