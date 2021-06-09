Sports Illustrated home
Report: New York Knicks Have Discussed Kyle Lowry as Point Guard Option

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry has reportedly drawn interest from the New York Knicks ahead of his free agency this summer
At this point, it can only be assumed that every contending team with a hole at point guard has at least considered the possibility of trying to acquire Kyle Lowry.

The 36-year-old Toronto Raptors guard was one of the top players on the market at the 2021 NBA trade deadline and had multiple pursuers before eventually returning to Toronto. While the New York Knicks were not one of the teams considered to be in the running for Lowry at the deadline, his name has repeatedly been connected to the Knicks ahead of his free agency this summer.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, Lowry was discussed as a potential target by the organization during the 2020-21 regular season.

Lowry will is expected to have a "robust" market when he hits unrestricted free agency this summer, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick and John Hollinger. The Miami Heat and Knicks are both expected to be among just a handful of teams in the Lowry sweepstakes with enough salary cap to sign the future Hall of Famer outright. The Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers, both of whom tried to acquire Lowry at the deadline, would need to work with Toronto on a sign-and-trade to make a deal happen.

The NBA's free agency negotiation period will begin on August 2 at 6 p.m. ET. Players will officially be allowed to sign with their new teams starting August 6 at 12:01 p.m. ET.

