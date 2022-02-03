Skip to main content
New Super Bowl Commercial Makes Fun of Kyle Lowry 'Again and Again'

New Super Bowl Commercial Makes Fun of Kyle Lowry 'Again and Again'

Former Toronto Raptors legend Kyle Lowry is made fun of in BitBuy's new Super Bowl commercial

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Former Toronto Raptors legend Kyle Lowry is made fun of in BitBuy's new Super Bowl commercial

A new Canadian cryptocurrency company is taking shots at former Toronto Raptors legend Kyle Lowry in their upcoming Super Bowl commercial.

Bitbuy, a Toronto-based crypto marketplace, pokes fun at Lowry for missing "over 6,000 shots in his career" and missing "again and again and again." The commercial suggests investors aren't going to want to miss out on cryptocurrency the way some investors missed out on buying tech stocks or real estate in the past 20 years.

Recommended Articles

Lowry has long been involved in the crypto space and released a set of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) last summer to commemorate his Raptors career. Last March, he told Business Insider that he's most interested in "putting money into healthcare, cryptocurrencies, and renewable energy." He said he views his investments as a way to get more Black representation in the financial world.

"We don't want to just be sitting at the table with everybody else — we want to create our own table and bring people that we want to be in there, to have people of our color at the table with us," he told Business Insider.

Further Reading

Gary Trent Jr. says it would be 'cool' to be part of the NBA's Three-Point Contest

Report: Raptors targeting Boston's Robert Williams III

Gary Trent Jr. remains unstoppable as Raptors rally for come-from-behind victory over the Miami Heat

USATSI_17458443_168390270_lowres
News

New Super Bowl Commercial Makes Fun of Kyle Lowry 'Again and Again'

1 minute ago
USATSI_17570617_168390270_lowres
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs Bulls

57 minutes ago
USATSI_17505713_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Kyle Lowry Rejoins Heat, Listed as Questionable vs. Spurs

1 hour ago
USATSI_12873900_168390270_lowres
News

Drake Jokes That Masai Ujiri Wasn't Feeling His Trade Deadline Ideas

19 hours ago
USATSI_17587106_168390270_lowres
News

Gary Trent Jr. Says it Would be 'Cool' to be Part of the NBA's Three-Point Contest

22 hours ago
USATSI_17134840_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Raptors Targeting Boston's Robert Williams III

23 hours ago
USATSI_17172928_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Gary Trent Jr. Remains Unstoppable as Raptors Rally Past Heat

Feb 1, 2022
USATSI_17570378_168390270_lowres
News

Scottie Barnes & Precious Achiuwa Earn Spots in Rising Stars Game

Feb 1, 2022