New Super Bowl Commercial Makes Fun of Kyle Lowry 'Again and Again'

A new Canadian cryptocurrency company is taking shots at former Toronto Raptors legend Kyle Lowry in their upcoming Super Bowl commercial.

Bitbuy, a Toronto-based crypto marketplace, pokes fun at Lowry for missing "over 6,000 shots in his career" and missing "again and again and again." The commercial suggests investors aren't going to want to miss out on cryptocurrency the way some investors missed out on buying tech stocks or real estate in the past 20 years.

Lowry has long been involved in the crypto space and released a set of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) last summer to commemorate his Raptors career. Last March, he told Business Insider that he's most interested in "putting money into healthcare, cryptocurrencies, and renewable energy." He said he views his investments as a way to get more Black representation in the financial world.

"We don't want to just be sitting at the table with everybody else — we want to create our own table and bring people that we want to be in there, to have people of our color at the table with us," he told Business Insider.

