Kyle Lowry Unveils Through My Eyes NFT Collection

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry unveils his surprise new NFT collection "through my eyes" to commemorate the team's championship season

Kyle Lowry had Toronto Raptors fans buzzing Wednesday afternoon when he posted a cryptic message on social about a big announcement coming on Thursday.

Through My Eyes, the picture read with the word "Tomorrow..." as the caption.

Well, the 35-year-old guard unveiled his big surprise Wednesday afternoon with the debut of his first NFT (non-fungible token) collection.

Lowry will be selling seven unique NFTs to commemorate the Raptors 2018-19 championship. They will be for sale on MarketPlace at 6:30 p.m. ET on June 29.

For those unfamiliar with NFTs, Lowry is essentially selling the rights to own a digital piece of memorabilia to celebrate the team's championship season.

A portion of the value of the NFTs will be given away to Lowry's charity, the Lowry Love Foundation, which helps underprivileged and disadvantaged people in Philadelphia and Toronto improve their quality of life.

Lowry has long been interested in becoming a shrewd businessman outside of basketball and getting involved in NFTs certainly fits that goal. In March 2021, he reportedly told Business Insider that he wants to accumulate generational wealth in order to bring more Black representation to the highest levels of the business world.

"Getting the African-American, the Black person into those types of positions, it changes the outlook of the culture," Lowry told Business Insider. "It changes the thought processes of who these people are."

