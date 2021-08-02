Report: Heat Expected to Offer Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa to Raptors for Kyle Lowry

The Miami Heat are reportedly gearing up to offer the Toronto Raptors Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa for Kyle Lowry

It sounds like Kyle Lowry's career as a member of the Toronto Raptors is coming to an end.

The Miami Heat are reportedly positing themselves to be in the driver's seat to get a deal done with the Raptors legend when teams are allowed to begin negotiating with free agents on Monday at 6 p.m. ET, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Heat will reportedly offer the Raptors a package including Goran Dragic and 2020 first-round pick Precious Achiuwa in a sign-and-trade for Lowry, per Wojnarowski.

For Toronto, such a deal would allow the Raptors another young and versatile defender in Achiuwa to pair with OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Scottie Barnes for next season while adding some veteran leadership with the 35-year-old Dragic.

Lowry still has other suitors who are expected to pursue him including the New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, and Philadelphia 76ers, but all indications are he'd like to pair up with his longtime friend Jimmy Butler and move to southern Florida.

