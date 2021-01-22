NewsCanada Basketball
Search

Kyle Lowry is out against Heat, Pascal Siakam will play

The Toronto Raptors will be without Kyle Lowry against the Miami Heat due to a toe infection. Pascal Siakam will play
Author:
Publish date:

The Toronto Raptors will be without Kyle Lowry on Friday night against the Miami Heat due to a toe infection, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. Pascal Siakam, however, will be ready to go, Nurse said, despite being listed as questionable prior to the game.

Norman Powell will get the start in Lowry's place, Nurse said. It'll also give the Raptors another opportunity to look at Malachi Flynn for an extended stretch and maybe another guard.

"It may introduce somebody else as well given the chance depending on how the game flow is going," Nurse said. "We’re still trying to look at some things for other players as well. We’ll see what happens tonight."

The 27-year-old Siakam is battling a left groin injury he reaggravated in Wednesday night's game against the Heat when he appeared to be fouled rookie Precious Achiuwa going up for a dunk toward the end of the first quarter. Siakam briefly left the game before returning.

"I'm just a little scary fall," he said after the game. "I mean, my groin’s been bothering me for a little bit, so that was definitely unfortunate."

Lowry should be ready to go for Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Nurse said.

“He was hoping to get it treated and get back here for tonight," Nurse said, "but he’s not gonna quite make it. I expect him to be ready for the next one.”

Further Reading

The next step for Chris Boucher will be adjusting to more defensive attention

Toronto's three-game winning streak snapped by the Miami Heat

Mock Draft: Raptors select G League Ignite's Daishen Nix

USATSI_15461634_168390270_lowres
News

Kyle Lowry is out against Heat, Pascal Siakam will play

USATSI_15435648_168390270_lowres
Canada Basketball

College Roundup: 6 Canadians Names to Know For the 2021 NBA Draft

USATSI_15461351_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry Questionable for Raptors

USATSI_15461634_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors vs. Heat: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Friday's Game

USATSI_15461291_168390270_lowres
News

Pascal Siakam "Questionable" for Friday's Game

USATSI_15434376_168390270_lowres (1)
News

The Next Step For Chris Boucher Will Be Battling Increased Defensive Attention

USATSI_14897861_168390270_lowres
News

Fred VanVleet Hopeful For New Administration, But Tired of Symbolic Victories

ucla-basketball-daishen-nix-commits-2020jpg
News

Mock Draft: Raptors Select G League Ignite's Daishen Nix