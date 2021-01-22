Kyle Lowry is out against Heat, Pascal Siakam will play

The Toronto Raptors will be without Kyle Lowry against the Miami Heat due to a toe infection. Pascal Siakam will play

The Toronto Raptors will be without Kyle Lowry on Friday night against the Miami Heat due to a toe infection, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. Pascal Siakam, however, will be ready to go, Nurse said, despite being listed as questionable prior to the game.

Norman Powell will get the start in Lowry's place, Nurse said. It'll also give the Raptors another opportunity to look at Malachi Flynn for an extended stretch and maybe another guard.

"It may introduce somebody else as well given the chance depending on how the game flow is going," Nurse said. "We’re still trying to look at some things for other players as well. We’ll see what happens tonight."

The 27-year-old Siakam is battling a left groin injury he reaggravated in Wednesday night's game against the Heat when he appeared to be fouled rookie Precious Achiuwa going up for a dunk toward the end of the first quarter. Siakam briefly left the game before returning.

"I'm just a little scary fall," he said after the game. "I mean, my groin’s been bothering me for a little bit, so that was definitely unfortunate."

Lowry should be ready to go for Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Nurse said.

“He was hoping to get it treated and get back here for tonight," Nurse said, "but he’s not gonna quite make it. I expect him to be ready for the next one.”

