Raptors Kyle Lowry Ruled Out vs. 76ers

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Kyle Lowry for Sunday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Raptors coach Nick Nurse.

The 34-year-old Lowry is still battling a left thumb sprain he sustained in the first quarter of last Tuesday night's 124-113 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

On Friday, Nurse said he was expecting it might take a "couple more days" for Lowry to come back. There's been nothing on the X-Rays to suggest it's a major issue, just a "soft tissue thing," Nurse said.

The 76ers have listed Ben Simmons and Shake Milton as probable for Sunday's game.

