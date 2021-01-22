Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry Questionable for Raptors
The Toronto Raptors might be a little shorthanded Friday night with both Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry listed as "questionable" against the Miami Heat.
The 27-year-old Siakam is battling a left groin injury he reaggravated in Wednesday night's game against the Heat when he appeared to be fouled rookie Precious Achiuwa going up for a dunk toward the end of the first quarter. Siakam briefly left the game before returning.
"I'm just a little scary fall," he said after the game. "I mean, my groin’s been bothering me for a little bit, so that was definitely unfortunate."
Lowry's appearance on the injury report is new for the Raptors. He's battling right foot soreness, according to the report. He was not listed on the report on Thursday.
The Heat will be without Jimmy Butler and Avery Bradley who are both out due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.
