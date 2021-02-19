NewsCanada BasketballSI.com
Kyle Lowry Questionable, Patrick McCaw Probable to Return vs. Timberwolves

The Toronto Raptors have listed Kyle Lowry as questionable and Patrick McCaw as probable for Friday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves
The Toronto Raptors may be getting Patrick McCaw back on Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 25-year-old wing has been out since prior to the pandemic, recovering from surgery to remove a benign mass in his left knee. Though he did travel with the team to Orlando last summer, he left the NBA Bubble in August to seek treatment on his knee.

The Raptors have listed McCaw as probable for Friday night. If he's able to go it'll be his first game action since March 9 when he played 43 minutes against the Utah Jazz. Last season he averaged 4.6 points in 37 games with Toronto.

Kyle Lowry is listed as questionable for the game, though Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he did not expect Lowry to be available against the Timberwolves.

“It's not good, obviously, because he's not playing. I think it probably will keep him out here these two for sure, then probably we'll have a little better idea,” Nurse said Thursday.

