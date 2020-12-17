Kyle Lowry is Ready For an Unusual 2020-21 Season

Kyle Lowry is alive and generally pretty happy, it seems.

After being largely missing for the first part of training camp and preseason, the Toronto Raptors' 34-year-old guard joined the media for the first time this year and considering he's about two thousand kilometers away from our questions in beautiful sunny Florida where golf course remain open, it's understandable why he's quite content.

"It’s even better because you guys aren’t here," said Lowry, responding to a question about living in Tampa.

Some things never change.

The same cannot be said for how this season is going to play out, though. A 72-game season on the heels of a three-month offseason is unprecedented in NBA history. Add that to the regular COVID-19 testing, quarantining, and the NBA's 134-page pandemic handbook, and things this year are going to be weird.

"I think there will be cases, there will be people that you know, get the virus … it's going to happen and we have to adjust," Lowry said. "The players, the team, the coaches, the league, will have to go on, make adjustments and figure it out as we go and it will be a different year. It’s going to be a tough year but we got some of the best people in the world working with us working for us, helping us and we're complying at a high level, we're all players we're all complying [with] it 100%."

In such a strange year, depth is expected to be a little bit more important and it's something the Raptors have a surplus of. After the core group Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Aron Baynes, and Norman Powell, Nick Nurse has a handful of others eagerly battling for minutes.

So far, guards Malachi Flynn and DeAndre' Bembry have certainly caught the attention of Nurse.

"They’ve knocked on the door here for sure just because they’ve played so well," Nurse said of the two new guards. "I think it’s hard, from what I’ve seen so far, to keep Bembry off the floor. Again, it’s a utility guy, a little big bigger guard that could probably shift up positions."

Nurse has repeatedly said he'd like to find a regular eighth and ninth man this season, rather than rotate the position throughout the season. He said he thinks it will allow for a little bit more development from whoever jumps up and takes that spot. For whoever doesn't, however, there isn't expected to be a lot of playing time left over.

"It’s just one of those situations where you can’t play everybody," Nurse said.

There might, however, be some more playing time early in the season this year as Nurse tries to ease some guys back into regular minutes after a truncated offseason. He said he'd like to take it easy on Lowry to start the season and likely throughout the year with such a condensed schedule.

Lowry joked that he's skeptical that will actually happen if games are close, but he and Nurse are planning to be in constant communication throughout the year to ensure that he stays healthy.

As for Lowry's future with the organization, things there are a little bit more blurry. He is entering the final year of his deal and said he hasn't had any contact with the organization about returning next year. This, however, shouldn't come as much of a surprise because Lowry isn't extension eligible.

“My goal is to stay focussed on trying to win a championship with the Toronto Raptors. That has always been my goal," Lowry said. "I will let the other stuff play itself out. Of course at some point the conversation will happen but right now let’s just get started, let’s get into the regular season, let’s get going and set the goal that we have and that is to win a championship.

"Other than that I haven’t talked to those guys about my personal career after this year. We haven’t talked."