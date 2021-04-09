Kyle Lowry Upgraded to Questionable, Fred VanVleet Remains Out

The Toronto Raptors have upgraded Kyle Lowry and Rodney Hood to questionable, but Fred VanVleet still remains out against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Kyle Lowry appears to be on the mend.

The Toronto Raptors have upgraded their 35-year-old lead guard to questionable with a right foot infection on their Friday afternoon injury report. Lowry has missed five straight games due to a toe infection he's been battling off and on since he first popped up on the injury report in January.

The team has also upgraded Rodney Hood to questionable after Hood suffered what was initially thought to be a severe hip injury on March 31 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Unfortunately for the Raptors, Fred VanVleet remains out with a hip injury. This game will not count as his one-game suspension the league awarded him for stepping onto the court during last Tuesday's skirmish with the Los Angeles Lakers. That suspension will take place once VanVleet is fully healthy and back with the Raptors.

Jalen Harris (hip) and Paul Watson Jr. (health and Safety) both remain out while the team's newest member, Freddie Gillespie, is listed as out until he clears the league's COVID-19 protocols.

It's possible Toronto will have Khem Birch ready to go for Saturday night once the Montreal native clears waivers and is signed by the Raptors as is reportedly expected. Birch has been within NBA COVID-19 protocol and shouldn't have to go through any extended quarantine period as long as he has continued to be tested within league protocols.

The Raptors will tip off Saturday night's action at 7:30 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

