Kyle Lowry Questionable With Thumb Injury vs. Bucks

The Toronto Raptors may be without Kyle Lowry who is listed as questionable with a left thumb injury for Thursday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 34-year-old Lowry had been listed as questionable with a left ankle injury that he tweaked on Tuesday against the Bucks. The listing has since been changed to reflect a thumb sprain he sustained in the first quarter on Tuesday, according to Raptors PR.

If Lowry is unable to go, the Raptors will likely move away from their small-ball lineup that opened the game on Tuesday. Expect Aron Baynes to return to the starting lineup while everyone else shifts down a spot.

Yuta Watanabe is also listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain. He has missed four straight games since twisting his ankle in a team workout on February 9.

The Bucks will continue to be without Jrue Holiday who remains out due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

