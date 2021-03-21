Report: Raptors 'Require at Least' Tyler Herro or Duncan Robinson from Heat for Kyle Lowry

The Toronto Raptors reportedly require Tyler Herro or Duncan Robinson at the minimum for Kyle Lowry ahead of Thursday's trade deadline

So you want Kyle Lowry? Well, it's going to cost you.

The Toronto Raptors would reportedly require at least Tyler Herro or Duncan Robinson from the Miami Heat in any deal for Lowry, sources tell The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

The Heat are reportedly pushing harder than anyone for a deal for Lowry, though the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers both remain interested, O'Connor reported Sunday.

Any deal involving Lowry and the Heat would likely include Miami's Goran Dragic, who makes $18 million and has a team option for $19 million next season. Adding Dragic would allow Toronto to replace some of Lowry's production without taking on any long-term financial hit in a trade.

The 21-year-old Herro was the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and had a breakout 2020 Playoffs in which he averaged 16 points per game on 43.3% shooting and 37.5% 3-point shooting. He remains under contract for the next two seasons with a team option for 2022-23.

Robinson turns 27 this next month and much like Herro had a breakout 2019-20 campaign in which he averaged 13.5 points with 44.6% 3-point shooting. While his contract for this season is just $1.7 million, it does expire this summer and is expected to go up significantly when he hits restricted free agency. Toronto, therefore, would likely have to pay up to keep Robinson if he were acquired in a trade.

