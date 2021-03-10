Report: Kyle Lowry Focused on Winning in Toronto, Hasn't Asked for Trade

It's time to put those Kyle Lowry rumours to bed.

All signs point to the Toronto Raptors keeping their 34-year-old point guard when the NBA Trade Deadline rolls around later this month, Lowry's agent Mark Bartelstein told Sportsnet's Michael Grange.

"[Lowry's focus right now is on winning for the Toronto Raptors," Bartelstein said.

“He has clearly not told anybody that he wants out of Toronto. Masai and Bobby and I talk all the time. You can never put anything in concrete in this business, things change, but there is literally nothing to all this chatter about Kyle wanting out or telling his team he wants to go there. That’s just not true.”

The remarks come after multiple reports suggested that Lowry had made it widely known he was ready to move on from Toronto at the deadline. Lowry quickly dispelled those reports on Instagram on Tuesday morning.

Kyle Lowry's Instagram

"The lies people tell in the Media are amazing!! Don't put things out when they ain't come from me!!" he wrote on his Instagram story.

If Lowry hasn't asked to be traded, the ball would be in Toronto's court to make a move and considering they remain in the thick of a playoff chase, it seems unlikely the Raptors front office would make a deal.

Further Reading

Yuta Watanabe & Toronto Raptors have the hottest selling jerseys in Japan

Doling out grades for the Raptors' defence at the halfway mark of the season

Former Raptor Chris Bosh named a finalist for the Basketball Hall of Fame