NewsCanada BasketballSI.com
Search
Report: Kyle Lowry Focused on Winning in Toronto, Hasn't Asked for Trade

Report: Kyle Lowry Focused on Winning in Toronto, Hasn't Asked for Trade

Kyle Lowry is focused on winning with the Toronto Raptors this season and has not asked to be traded before the NBA Trade Deadline
Author:
Publish date:

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

It's time to put those Kyle Lowry rumours to bed.

All signs point to the Toronto Raptors keeping their 34-year-old point guard when the NBA Trade Deadline rolls around later this month, Lowry's agent Mark Bartelstein told Sportsnet's Michael Grange.

"[Lowry's focus right now is on winning for the Toronto Raptors," Bartelstein said. 

“He has clearly not told anybody that he wants out of Toronto. Masai and Bobby and I talk all the time. You can never put anything in concrete in this business, things change, but there is literally nothing to all this chatter about Kyle wanting out or telling his team he wants to go there. That’s just not true.”

The remarks come after multiple reports suggested that Lowry had made it widely known he was ready to move on from Toronto at the deadline. Lowry quickly dispelled those reports on Instagram on Tuesday morning. 

Kyle Lowry's Instagram

Kyle Lowry's Instagram

"The lies people tell in the Media are amazing!! Don't put things out when they ain't come from me!!" he wrote on his Instagram story.

If Lowry hasn't asked to be traded, the ball would be in Toronto's court to make a move and considering they remain in the thick of a playoff chase, it seems unlikely the Raptors front office would make a deal. 

Further Reading

Yuta Watanabe & Toronto Raptors have the hottest selling jerseys in Japan

Doling out grades for the Raptors' defence at the halfway mark of the season

Former Raptor Chris Bosh named a finalist for the Basketball Hall of Fame

USATSI_15536058_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Report: Kyle Lowry Focused on Winning in Toronto, Hasn't Asked for Trade

Raptors
News

Raptors Unveil New Earned Edition Jerseys to be Worn April 2

USATSI_12495872_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Raptors Sign Henry Ellenson to 10-Day Contract

Yuta
News

Yuta Watanabe & Raptors Top Japan's Hottest Selling Jerseys

USATSI_15412517_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Chris Boucher has Caught Vegas' Attention as the Raptors Title Odds Have Fallen

USATSI_12419881_168390270_lowres
News

Former Raptor Chris Bosh Announced as Hall of Fame Finalist for 2021

USATSI_15620379_168390270_lowres
News

Doling out Grades: Raptors Defence Struggles to Start the Season

USATSI_15536057_168390270_lowres
News

Kyle Lowry Dispels Trade Rumours Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline