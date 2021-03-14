Report: Heat Expressing Interest in Raptors' Kyle Lowry

The Miami Heat have reportedly expressed interest in Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, even discussing Goran Dragic, Kelly Olynyk, and Kendrick Nunn in a deal

The Kyle Lowry trade rumours just won't go away.

The Miami Heat have reportedly expressed interest in the Toronto Raptors' 34-year-old lead guard, league sources reportedly told HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

"Goran Dragic, Kelly Olynyk, and Kendrick Nunn were discussed," Scotto reported.

The news comes just days after Lowry's agent, Mark Bartelstein, dispelled rumours that Lowry has been trying to orchestrate a trade out of Toronto, Sportsnet's Michael Grange reported.

"Lowry’s not going anywhere between now and March 25. I’d bet on that," Grange wrote on March 10.

The Raptors have, however, dropped two straight since the All-Star break and with Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and Fred VanVleet all expected to miss Sunday night's game another loss could be on the horizon.

The problem with working out a trade with the Heat is Miami's lack of first-round picks. A Dragic, Olynyk, and Nunn offer probably isn't enough to sway the Raptors to move their franchise icon and the Heat can't move their 2021 first-round pick, nor their 2023, 2024, 2025, or 2026 first-rounders due to trade protections owed to Oklahoma City.

If Toronto is going to move Lowry, the Philadelphia 76ers remain the most-likely destination in terms of trade assets. The 76ers own their next four first-round picks and have two intriguing young players in Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle who could lure the Raptors into a deal.

