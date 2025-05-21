All Raptors

Raptors Said to Host Kentucky Guard Lamont Butler Ahead of 2025 NBA Draft

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly set to host Kentucky guard Lamont Butler for a pre-draft workout as they evaluate options ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft

Mar 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Lamont Butler (1) dribbles the ball against Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) in the first half during a Midwest Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Toronto Raptors are expected to work out Kentucky guard Lamont Butler ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, according to Bill O’Rear. The 6-foot-2, 208-pound guard recently participated in the G League Elite Camp, where he impressed with his athletic testing and defensive presence. He projects as a potential undrafted free agent or G League prospect.

Butler spent four seasons at San Diego State before transferring to Kentucky for his fifth-year senior season. He averaged 11.4 points, 4.3 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 39.1 percent from three-point range. Known more for his leadership and defensive edge than his scoring, Butler brought toughness and maturity to a Kentucky team that consistently performed better with him on the court.

A former Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and three-time All-Defensive Team selection, Butler built his reputation as a relentless on-ball defender and vocal leader. His instincts, physicality, and discipline have been consistent throughout his college career.

At the G League Elite Camp, Butler posted a 32.5-inch no-step vertical, a 37.5-inch max vertical, and a 3.01-second three-quarter court sprint, along with strong agility drill results. Although he was not invited to the NBA Draft Combine, his performance in Chicago gave teams another look at a veteran guard with high-level energy, competitiveness, and an improving jump shot.

Toronto has consistently targeted experienced, defense-minded guards. Last year’s second-round pick Jamal Shead showed the organization values toughness, maturity, and defined roles. Butler fits that mold. Even if he goes undrafted, he could be a priority addition for a team looking to strengthen its G League backcourt with a reliable defender.

