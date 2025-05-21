Raptors Said to Host Kentucky Guard Lamont Butler Ahead of 2025 NBA Draft
The Toronto Raptors are expected to work out Kentucky guard Lamont Butler ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, according to Bill O’Rear. The 6-foot-2, 208-pound guard recently participated in the G League Elite Camp, where he impressed with his athletic testing and defensive presence. He projects as a potential undrafted free agent or G League prospect.
Butler spent four seasons at San Diego State before transferring to Kentucky for his fifth-year senior season. He averaged 11.4 points, 4.3 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 39.1 percent from three-point range. Known more for his leadership and defensive edge than his scoring, Butler brought toughness and maturity to a Kentucky team that consistently performed better with him on the court.
A former Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and three-time All-Defensive Team selection, Butler built his reputation as a relentless on-ball defender and vocal leader. His instincts, physicality, and discipline have been consistent throughout his college career.
At the G League Elite Camp, Butler posted a 32.5-inch no-step vertical, a 37.5-inch max vertical, and a 3.01-second three-quarter court sprint, along with strong agility drill results. Although he was not invited to the NBA Draft Combine, his performance in Chicago gave teams another look at a veteran guard with high-level energy, competitiveness, and an improving jump shot.
Toronto has consistently targeted experienced, defense-minded guards. Last year’s second-round pick Jamal Shead showed the organization values toughness, maturity, and defined roles. Butler fits that mold. Even if he goes undrafted, he could be a priority addition for a team looking to strengthen its G League backcourt with a reliable defender.