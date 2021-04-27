Kyle Lowry Orchestrates Raptors Offence in Victory over Cavaliers

The Toronto Raptors were led by Kyle Lowry's impressive playmaking in Monday night's victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers

It must be nice playing alongside Kyle Lowry.

Few players in the NBA seem to get the most out of their teammates as consistently as the Toronto Raptors' frontman. It's not just that Lowry leads the Raptors in assists, it's how he goes about getting those assists and who they're to. It's as if he does all the work for his big men, directing them perfectly through the pick-and-roll and then delivering the ball like a quarterback right into the hands of an open receiver. Just his presence alone proved decisive for the Raptors in a 112-96 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

Lowry's high-level facilitating is something Serge Ibaka took advantage of for years. The 35-year-old threw more passes to Ibaka last season than anyone else on the team and hooked up with the former Raptor for 2.1 buckets per game.

This year those passes have been hard to come by for Lowry. Aron Baynes constantly fumbled his passes and Chris Boucher wasn't an inside threat the way Ibaka. It wasn't until recently, when the Raptors added Khem Birch, a true NBA centre, that Lowry's full playmaking prowess was fully realized.

He and Birch picked apart the Cavaliers' defence all night, hooking up for five of Lowry's 10 assists. Lowry alone assisted on almost a quarter of Toronto's made buckets and could have had more if the Raptors had a few more of their 3-point shots fall on Monday.

The second quarter alone was a perfect demonstration of how important Lowry's presence is to making lesser player betters. After mustering an 11-point first-quarter lead, the Raptors strangely turned to an all-bench lineup without Lowry.

It did not go well.

But it was a mistake Raptors coach Nick Nurse wouldn't make again. When he was forced to go to the bench again late in the third with an eight-point lead, he opted to go with the classic Lowry and the bench lineup. It wasn't entirely pretty, but thanks to Lowry and some heads-up basketball from Stanley Johnson, Toronto finished the quarter up 11.

It was a lead they wouldn't squander.

Lowry finished the night with nine points and a team-high 10 assists. By his side, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby scored 25 and 20 points, respectively.

Up Next: Brooklyn Nets

The Raptors are about to enter the NBA gauntlet starting on Tuesday when they take on the Brooklyn Nets in Tampa. After that, it'll be a trip to the West Coast to start a stretch that includes Denver, Utah, and both Los Angeles teams.