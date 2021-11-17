Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    OG Anunoby Pops Up on Raptors' Injury Report

    The Toronto Raptors have listed OG Anunoby as questionable alongside Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher for Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz
    Author:

    The Toronto Raptors may be without OG Anunoby when they take the court tomorrow night against the Utah Jazz.

    The 24-year-old forward is questionable for Thursday's game with a left hip pointer injury he reportedly suffered during practice.

    He's joined on the injury list by Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher who both remain questionable after missing Toronto's last game on Monday. 

    Unfortunately, Yuta Watanabe remains sidelined. He did travel with the team and could make his season debut at some point on the West Coast road trip, but he hasn't been cleared to play quite yet.

    Recommended Articles

    The Jazz have yet to release their injury report.

    Further Reading

    Scottie Barnes takes pole position in Rookie of the Year odds

    Nick Nurse sheds light on Goran Dragic's situation

    Raptors offensive development paying off, but defense struggles against Portland

    USATSI_17142749_168390270_lowres
    News

    OG Anunoby Pops Up on Raptors' Injury Report

    42 seconds ago
    258235644_129142906166165_5833391070568904496_n
    News

    Raptors Announce New Merchandise Drop in Collaboration with OVO & Jurassic Park

    14 minutes ago
    USATSI_17143291_168390270_lowres
    News

    Scottie Barnes Takes Pole Position in Rookie of the Year Odds

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17159887_168390270_lowres
    News

    Nick Nurse Sheds Light on Goran Dragic's Situation

    Nov 16, 2021
    USATSI_17172932_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Getting Burnes by Defense's Hyper Aggressiveness

    Nov 16, 2021
    USATSI_17172844_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Offensive Development Paying Off, But Defense Struggles Against Portland

    Nov 16, 2021
    Chauncy
    News

    Watch: Trail Blazers Coach Chauncey Billups Discusses Norman Powell's Impact & Toronto's Versatility

    Nov 15, 2021
    USATSI_17052932_168390270_lowres
    News

    Fred VanVleet Set to Return, Chris Boucher & Precious Achiuwa Sidelined vs. Trail Blazers

    Nov 15, 2021