OG Anunoby Pops Up on Raptors' Injury Report

The Toronto Raptors may be without OG Anunoby when they take the court tomorrow night against the Utah Jazz.

The 24-year-old forward is questionable for Thursday's game with a left hip pointer injury he reportedly suffered during practice.

He's joined on the injury list by Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher who both remain questionable after missing Toronto's last game on Monday.

Unfortunately, Yuta Watanabe remains sidelined. He did travel with the team and could make his season debut at some point on the West Coast road trip, but he hasn't been cleared to play quite yet.

The Jazz have yet to release their injury report.

Further Reading

Scottie Barnes takes pole position in Rookie of the Year odds

Nick Nurse sheds light on Goran Dragic's situation

Raptors offensive development paying off, but defense struggles against Portland