Raptors Look to Bounce Back vs. Nets: Where to Watch, Injury Reports, Odds

The Toronto Raptors will look to slow Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on Friday: Where to watch, game odds, injury reports, and storylines

The Toronto Raptors will hit the road to take on the Brooklyn Nets in the first game of a back-to-back beginning Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet and the FAN 590 will air the game in Toronto. The YES network and WFAN will call the game in Brooklyn.

What to Watch For

It's another opportunity for O.G. Anunoby to prove he's one of the league's best defenders as he and the Raptors look to slow Kevin Durant. So far this season Toronto's scheming has worked against Durant whose been held to just 19.5 points per game in two contests. The problem for the Raptors has been Durant's playmaking and his ability to create for others.

The Raptors didn't look right Wednesday night, coming out completely flat against the New Orleans Pelicans. It was the kind of effort that happens once a month or so, but Toronto can't let it happen again against a talented Nets team.

Gary Trent Jr. is coming off the best game of the season as the sixth man for Toronto and that role isn't expected to change Friday night. Trent has been given more opportunities to create for himself off the bench and should continue to thrive when the Raptors go to their second unit.

Injury Reports

Toronto will be without Precious Achiuwa and Otto Porter Jr.

The Nets have ruled out Ben Simmons, Yuta Watanabe, and Alondes Williams.

Game Odds

The Raptors are +1.5 underdogs with an implied win probability of 49.5%. The total for the game is 222.5

