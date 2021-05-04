Raptors Look For Second Straight Miracle against Clippers

The Toronto Raptors got their first miracle on Sunday night knocking off the Los Angeles Lakers, but if they're going to find their way into the play-in tournament they're going to need another gift from the basketball gods.

The good news for the Raptors is they may be catching the Los Angeles Clippers at the right time. The Clippers have lost three straight as Kawhi Leonard tries to work his way back from a foot injury that's kept him out of five of L.A.'s last six games. The bad news for Toronto, however, is the Clippers are coming off a pair of off days and are 10-point favourites against the Raptors, according to Covers.

Unfortunately, Toronto will not get to see Serge Ibaka on Tuesday night. The 31-year-old former Raptor is still working his way back from a back injury he sustained in mid-March. He's joined by Patrick Beverley who is out with a fracture in his left hand.

The Raptors will likely be without both OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. who have both been listed as doubtful with leg injuries. Chris Boucher and Paul Watson Jr. both remain in Tampa recovering from their leg injuries as well.

