Raptors Mulled Over at Major Moves Involving Multiple Future Picks, Bobby Webster Says

There are only two types of deals at the NBA trade deadline: those that do happen and those that don't.

Almost traded and nearly traded don't mean anything these days. Heck, nobody really knows how close a deal came to happening if it didn't happen.

"Everyone always says it, but you don't know what really slips out of your grasp because you don't know what was there," Toronto Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said Thursday afternoon following the trade deadline.

But Toronto certainly gave a long look to some much bigger deadline deals, Webster told the FAN 590's Morning Show.

"We did that (Goran Dragic for Thad Young) deal early so we did have that extra money to play with yesterday," Webster said. "There were a couple of deals. I think I referenced yesterday. We kind of knew that getting that extra three $4 million would allow us to be in some extra deals yesterday at the end (of the day). So there's some stuff we considered there."

The Raptors were willing to move multiple future draft picks in a deal for a more impactful player, Webster said.

"There were some major deals over the past week and you're always tempted to say, you know, should we jump in the mix, should we kind of overextend ourselves here, is our window shorter?" Webster said. "I think you always want to have that perspective of, you know, what did we go into this team, as we're building it, and what was the timeline?"

There are multiple reports that the Raptors kicked the tires on a deal for Kristaps Porzingis, they were reportedly in on San Antonio's Jakob Poeltl, who didn't end up getting dealt, and in the lead up to the 3 p.m. deadline things certainly got stressful within the front office, Webster said.

Ultimately, Toronto kept its powder dry, moving back 10 to 15 spots in the draft while maintaining flexibility to pursue a much bigger deal this summer.

