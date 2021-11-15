Raptors Still Finding Groove with Pascal Siakam: 'He’s a Go-To Scorer'

Pascal Siakam had a question for his teammates Saturday night: Do you know who I am?

It wasn’t said with any malice, at least it didn’t seem that way, but working the 27-year-old former All-Star back into the offense has taken some time for the Toronto Raptors. He missed all of training camp, preseason, and the first month of the season, and with such a new roster offensive flow has been hard to come by at times.

“I haven’t played with these guys,” Siakam said. “Maybe they don't know who I am as a player, what I can do. I don't know. Maybe that's what it is. I think it's just figuring it out.”

It’s not lost on anyone how talented Siakam is and how important he is to what the Raptors want to do as an organization. He’s the only player on the team who has repeatedly shown an ability to create scoring chances for himself, even if the past year and a half have been a little up-and-down. He ranked in the 62nd percentile in isolation scoring last year while ranking among the league leaders in isolation attempts, per NBA Stats.

“I would say playing with Pascal we know we can get a go-to bucket or he’s a go-to scorer,” rookie Scottie Barnes said Sunday.

The key is figuring out how everyone works together, learning where everyone prefers the ball, and how they play. With Siakam, that’s something that’s going to take time. He’s never been a particularly assertive player in the past. Despite his desire to be ‘The Guy,’ if you will, he’s not the type of player to demand the ball for 30 chances a night. Instead, he’s traditionally let the ball find him in the flow of Toronto’s egalitarian system.

But the Raptors will need a little bit more assertiveness from Siakam this season. Saturday’s game showed how far he’s come as both a scorer and a facilitator. He was highly efficient, scoring 25 points on 9-for-14 shooting, and could have had more with some better free-throw shooting. Toronto’s offense will never be the Pascal Siakam show the way the Houston Rockets were with James Harden or the Dallas Mavericks are with Luka Doncic, Raptors coach Nick Nurse wouldn’t have that, but with more time, the ball should find Siakam a little bit more and that should give the Raptors offense a little more firepower.

