Report: Raptors Looking to Acquire 'Star' Player Ahead of Draft

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly shopping for a star player such as Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons ahead of the NBA Draft

The Toronto Raptors are certainly working the phone lines these days as they weigh their options heading up to the NBA Draft.

Among those options, the Raptors are reportedly making calls to try to acquire a "star talent" and are making everyone on the roster available, according to Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo.

It's unclear which of the superstar players will become available before the draft. Portland's Damian Lillard and Washington's Bradley Beal have yet to officially request a trade this summer, but Philadelphia 76ers quasi-guard Ben Simmons is reportedly a name the Raptors have been closely linked to, Woo says.

Toronto has almost been linked to Simmons by Substack's Marc Stein who reported the Raptors are exploring ways to get a deal done with the 76ers.

The most obvious trade for the two teams involves Kyle Lowry heading back home in a sign-and-trade for Simmons. The 76ers were reportedly interested in Lowry at the trade deadline but were unwilling to part with enough future assets to get Toronto to bite.

For Philadelphia, who are reportedly looking for an all-star player in return, Lowry doesn't quite seem like enough for Simmons and it's not obvious what else Toronto could throw in to make a deal happen. Pascal Siakam, who is reportedly available in trades, doesn't quite fit with the 76ers' roster construction, and the 76ers likely aren't looking for long-term assets or first-round picks.

