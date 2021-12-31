Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Clippers

Serge Ibaka is coming "home," as he put it on Instagram Thursday night. The 32-year-old forward is making his Toronto Raptors return with the Los Angeles Clippers on New Year's Eve at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What to Watch For

The Clippers are a bit of a trainwreck right now with nine players sidelined either due to injury or COVID-19 issues. That includes Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. So the Raptors should have a great opportunity to bounce back from their COVID-19 woes and start inching their way back to .500 on Friday night.

Toronto — knock on wood — should be almost fully healthy with its top seven players all ready to go. It'll be the first time this season the Raptors have had a chance to see what the rotation looks like at full strength. Expect OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Scottie Barnes all to share the floor for long stretches as the Raptors try to figure out if that three-forward lineup can find success.

None of the Raptors had any serious issues with COVID, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said, but it may take some time for everyone to get back into the swing of things. Things may look a little sloppy early, but it shouldn't be too much of an issue against the undermanned Clippers.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have listed Khem Birch and Precious Achiuwa as probable. Isaac Bonga, Justin Champagnie, David Johnson, and Goran Dragic remain out.

The Clippers will be without Leonard, George, Nicolas Batum, Brandon Boston Jr., Isaiah Hartenstein, Jason Preston, Jay Scrubb, Moses Wright, and Ivica Zubac. Reggie Jackson is questionable.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -6.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 210.5.

