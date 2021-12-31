Clippers Coach Tyronn Lue Enters COVID Protocols Ahead of Raptors Game

Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    The Los Angeles Clippers will be without head coach Tyronn Lue for Friday night's game against the Toronto Raptors.

    Lue is the latest member of the Clippers to enter Health & Safety protocols Brandon Boston Jr., Jay Scrubb, Moses Wright, and Iviac Zubac who have all been ruled out due to COVID-19 issues.

    The Clippers have been decimated by injuries and COVID problems this season. Former Raptors star Kawhi Leonard has yet to play this season due to an ACL tear and Paul George is now battling a UCL tear. Unlike Toronto, however, the Clippers have not had a game postponed this season as the NBA continues to march along despite record cases of COVID-19.

    Clippers assistant Brian Shaw will act as the team's coach on Friday. He spent last season coaching the G League Ignite and previously served as the head coach of the Denver Nuggets from 2013 to 2015.

    Toronto is expecting to have most of its players back from COVID-19 protocols. Isaac Bonga is the only other Raptors player who remains out due to the virus.

