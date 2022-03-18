Skip to main content
Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Lakers

The Toronto Raptors are back home to take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Here's where to watch, betting lines, and injury reports

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors are finally back home for a brief pitstop at Scotiabank Arena to take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

What to Watch For

  • The Lakers looked like they'd give up on the season for the better part of the first three quarters when the teams last met on Monday. This time, though, the Lakers are on two days' rest and should come out with a little more force.
  • James may not look quite the same as he once did, but the 37-year-old is still one of the league's best. Don't let his 0-6 record with the Lakers against Toronto fool you. He should be rested and ready to go Friday night.
  • Raptors coach Nick Nurse has toyed with the idea of changing his starting lineup on a nightly basis but never really done it until this week. He started Precious Achiuwa against Nikola Jokic and James and then started Khem Birch against the Los Angeles Clippers. With the Lakers up again, Achiuwa should be in line for the start.
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) moves to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena

Pascal Siakam dribbles past Malik Monk

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have ruled out OG Anunoby and Malachi Flynn.

The Lakers have listed Talen Horton-Tucker and LeBron James as questionable. Kendrick Nunn and Anthony Davis are out.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -8.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 225.5.

