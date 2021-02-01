Report: Wizards Will 'Aggressively' Pursue Masai Ujiri

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri will reportedly be aggressively pursued by the Washington Wizards this offseason

The Washington Wizards are reportedly planning to restart their aggressive pursuit of Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri this offseason, according to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer.

"Word among NBA circles suggests the Wizards are planning another aggressive pursuit at landing Toronto Raptors chief executive Masai Ujiri this summer to pilot their basketball operations," Fischer reported Monday.

The 50-year-old Ujiri has been with the Raptors since 2013 when he took over general manager duties from Bryan Colangelo. After three seasons as the team's GM, he took over the organization's presidency where he's been since 2016.

The Wizards were reportedly interested in Ujiri back in 2019, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Team ownership was reportedly willing to approach Ujiri with a contract offer worth over $10 million a year and an opportunity for ownership equity.

The deal never came to fruition but the Wizards have yet to hire a replacement for former president Ernie Grunfeld who left the team in 2019.

There haven't been any public rumbling about an extension for Ujiri since September when MLSE chairman Larry Tannenbaum told the Toronto Star's Doug Smith that extended Ujiri was a priority for the organization. Ujiri and Raptors general manager Bobby Webster are both in the final year of their contracts and have yet to be formally extended.

There is a belief, however, that Webster's contract extension has already been signed and the organization is waiting for the ideal time to announce it, Doug Smith told Jonah Sigel of the In The Pressrow Podcast.

