Vegas Has Raptors as Heavy Favourites to Re-Sign Masai Ujiri

The Toronto Raptors are heavy betting favourites to retain president Masai Ujiri according to Vegas oddsmakers
Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri's future might still remain up in the air, but Vegas oddsmakers certainly think he's staying put.

The Raptors are -220 favourites to retain Ujiri next season, according to Bodog, with the field at +155 to pry him away from Toronto.

Those odds imply a 68.8% chance Ujiri is back with the Raptors, which are very high, but not nearly as high as some within the organization reportedly believe them to be.

“But if you were asking ‘Are they going to sign Masai?’ I would put it at 95 per cent yes," a source reportedly told Sportsnet's Michael Grange.

All indications are Ujiri will be back in Toronto at least for the short term. Grange's report from Wednesday suggested MLSE is "confident" they'll be able to re-sign the former NBA Executive of the Year. Raptors guard Fred VanVleet said he's seen no signs that Ujiri is looking to leave the organization, though he admits contractual discussions can change things.

Discussions about an extension will reportedly take place this week if they haven't already, according to the Sun's Steve Simmons.

Ujiri will speak to the media Wednesday morning 

