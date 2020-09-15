Report: Ujiri, Webster Expected to get Extensions

The Toronto Raptors took care of their first major offseason task Tuesday afternoon, inking head coach Nick Nurse to a multi-year contract extension.

It was an important deal for the Raptors as Nurse was heading into the final year of his contract in 2021. Now the Raptors are reportedly moving toward signing president Masai Ujiri and general manager Bobby Webster to long term deals, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

"According to my league sources, that I’ve heard Masai Ujiri and Bobby Webster will also receive extensions," O'Connor said on The Ringers' NBA Show podcast. "Webster could be paid — will be paid — as one of the highest paid assistant general managers in basketball. He was highly sought after as a GM, as the lead guy, by other front offices, so it does seem like Nurse, Masai, and Bobby Webster, all important pieces of this whole organization will stay in Toronto.”

Both Ujiri and Webster are heading into the final year of their deals and contract negotiations are at the very least expecting to take place over the offseason.

Ujiri, 50, has been with the organization since 2013 when he was hired as the team's general manager, replacing Bryan Colangelo. He was eventually promoted to team president and is widely considered one of the league's top executives.

The 35-year-old Webster has been tied to numerous general manager vacancies including the Sacramento Kings and Chicago Bulls. He was named the team's general manager in 2017, replacing the departing Jeff Weltman.