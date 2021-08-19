Masai Ujiri Jokes About NBA's Tampering Rules But Offers No Comment on Investigation

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri has given his phone to the NBA to be examined in the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade tampering investigation

It's always strange how quickly contracts get signed the moment NBA free agency begins.

Take the Lonzo Ball sign-and-trade between the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans, for example, that was reported by Shams Charania at 6:00 p.m. on August 2, literally the exact minute discussing contracts became permitted by the league.

Weird.

It was so strange that the league has launched an investigation into both the Ball sign-and-trade and the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade between the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors that seemed all but official prior to the tampering period even opening.

"It’s incredible how every NBA team had a deal done by 6:02, no? I don’t know how it happened," Ujiri joked Wednesday afternoon referring to the league's worst kept secret.

Ujiri said he gave his phone to the league for investigation. Whether or not there's anything on that device isn't expected to impact the Raptors in any way. The league isn't going to undo the trade and send Lowry back to Toronto. Frankly, Toronto was in total communication with Lowry during the whole process, Ujiri said, and they're wishing him well in Miami. Instead, if the league finds anything, they'll likely fine and/or strip Miami of draft picks just as they did with the Milwaukee Bucks last offseason when the league decided the Bucks had violated tampering rules during Milwaukee's failed attempt to sign-and-trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Ultimately, as Ujiri knows, tampering is just the way the league works these days. The hope is that it's limited to teams that have been eliminated from the playoffs and those discussions aren't impacting anybody's performance on the court. But until the league changes its rules, this charade will continue and deals will somehow be signed the moment they're permitted.

