Report: Raptors President Masai Ujiri Has Positioned Himself for Jobs Outside the NBA

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri has reportedly positioned himself as an attractive 'global sports executive' and could have job offers outside the NBA

When Giannis Antetokounmpo re-signed with the Milwaukee Bucks this summer the once star-studded 2021 free agency class became far less exciting. Aside from Kawhi Leonard who is expected to remain in Los Angeles, there aren't very many attractive names on the open market, at least not ones who play basketball.

The biggest free agent of all this summer could very well be Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri. The 50-year-old former executive of the year and NBA champion is wrapping up the final year of his contract with the Raptors and has repeatedly said he'll deal with his contract following the season.

While it would reportedly take an "overwhelming offer" to pry Ujiri loose, that doesn't necessarily mean it has to be an NBA job, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"What's going to be interesting to watch with Ujiri's future is he's positioned himself not just as an NBA executive, but I think as a global sports executive," Wojnarowski said. "I think the options that may be available to him are going to be beyond the NBA, maybe even beyond North America.

"That's going to be an interesting situation to watch."

Ujiri previously worked in the NBA front office where he served as the director of the league's Basketball Without Borders Africa program. He continues to be heavily involved in growing the game in Africa with his Giants of Africa program that he founded in 2003 in order to help change the lives of African children through the power of sport.

