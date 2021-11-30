Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs Grizzlies
    Publish date:

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs Grizzlies

    The Toronto Raptors will take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. Here's where to watch, betting lines, and injury updates
    Author:

    Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors will take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. Here's where to watch, betting lines, and injury updates

    The Toronto Raptors are back at it Tuesday night when they play host to the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. ET.

    What to Watch For

    • It's a rematch of last Wednesday's game in Memphis when Toronto fell behind early before turning on the jets in the second half for a come-from-behind 126-113 victory over the Grizzlies. The Raptors couldn't keep the Grizzlies out of the paint early in their last meeting, but with Ja Morant sidelined that shouldn't be as much of an issue Tuesday.
    • Toronto's injuries this season have left the bench looking rather thin these days and Raptors coach Nick Nurse has been begging someone to step up and seize some extra opportunities. The Grizzlies have the NBA's worst defense and should be ripe for the picking if anyone is willing to step up.

    Where to Watch

    Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

    Injury Report

    The Raptors have ruled out Khem Birch, OG Anunoby, and Goran Dragic. Gary Trent Jr. is questionable.

    The Grizzlies will be without Morant and Sam Merrill. Ziaire Williams is questionable.

    Betting Odds

    The Raptors are -5.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 218.5

