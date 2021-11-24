Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Yuta Watanabe Returns for Raptors, OG Anunoby Remains Out
    The Toronto Raptors will have Yuta Watanabe back in the lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies, but OG Anunoby remains sidelined
    Yuta Watanabe is back.

    The Toronto Raptors will have the 27-year-old forward back in the lineup Wednesday night for the first time this season. Watanabe has been out all year after suffering a left calf strain in the preseason.

    "Yuta kind of always gives us a steady defender, a steady ball mover, cutter, and in the preseason he was shooting the ball really well," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "I think the defense, hard play, spacing, and cutting will probab

    OG Anunoby, however, will remain sidelined with a hip pointer injury he suffered in practice last week. He had been listed as questionable, but isn't quite ready to go tonight, Nurse said.

    Precious Achiuwa is also good to go despite being listed as questionable with right shoulder tendinitis, Nurse said. Khem Birch, however, will be sidelined with knee swelling.

    "Just a little swelling. It seems to be nothing really wrong with it other than it's just not handling wear and tear," Nurse said of Birch.

