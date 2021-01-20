Raptors vs. Heat: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Wednesday's Game

The Raptors will look to make it four in a row against the depleted Miami Heat. Here's how to watch and the best gambling bets for Wednesday's game

The Toronto Raptors will have a golden opportunity to make it four straight wins on Wednesday night when they take on the Jimmy Butler-less Miami Heat at Amalie Arena.

The Heat will be without both Butler and Avery Bradley who remain out due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. Since losing Butler on January 12, the Heat have gone 1-3, dropping a pair of games to the Philadelphia 76ers before splitting a two-game set with the Detroit Pistons.

Even without Butler, the Heat still present a tough test for Toronto. Bam Adebayo remains one of the league's most versatile and skilled big men and containing him will certainly be a tough test for OG Anunoby and Stanley Johnson. With Leonard Meyers out, things should be a little easier inside, but Tyler Herro is questionable to return and his return could pose some problems for Toronto.

Game Details

Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat

Date: Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: Amalie Arena

How to Watch

Raptors TV Broadcast: Sportsnet

Raptors Listen: TSN 1050

Heat TV Broadcast: Fox Sports Sun

Heat Listen: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710

Odds

Spread: Raptors -4

Moneyline: TOR -164, MIA +149

O/U: TBA

Odds provided by Covers

Pick of the Game

DraftKings still hasn't figured out that Kyle Lowry is a rebounding machine. They have him listed at +102 to go over 5.5 rebounds. For comparison, Bet365 has that same bet at -130. He's gone over 5.5 rebounds in nine of the last 10 games. Until that line moves, that over 5.5 rebounds bet seems like a winner.

Otherwise, that OG Anunoby over 1.5 steals still looks like a good bet. Bet365 has him at +105 and he's hit the over in five of the last six games. Considering the Heat commit the most turnovers in the NBA these odds look pretty good.

