Raptors vs. Heat: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Friday's Game

The Toronto Raptors may be without Pascal Siakam on Friday night in their rematch against the Miami Heat. Here's how to watch and gambling picks to look for.

The Toronto Raptors now have their own injury concerns with Pascal Siakam listed as questionable ahead of their Friday night matchup against the once again depleted Miami Heat. Both Jimmy Butler and Avery Bradley remain in COVID-19 health and safety protocols and will miss the game.

These quick two-game sets have become commonplace for the NBA this season. They give both teams almost a brief playoff feel to the series, giving both teams an opportunity to reassess and analyze how they played in the first meeting before the ensuing rematch.

"I think it just gives you chance to get some retaliation," Raptors big Chris Boucher said Thursday. "For me, I didn’t feel like I had a good game so it just gives me a chance to play this team again and figure out a way to get better."

The Raptors will need to clean up their defensive miscues after their 111-102 loss to Miami on Wednesday. They committed more defensive mistakes than they had all season, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said, and it led to way too many open 3s and uncontested shots in the paint.

Game Details

Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat

Date: Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: Amalie Arena

How to Watch

Raptors TV Broadcast: TSN

Raptors Listen: Sportsnet 590 The FAN

Raptors Stream: Click Here

Heat TV Broadcast: Fox Sports Sun

Heat Listen: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710

Heat Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Raptors -2.5

Moneyline: TOR -128, MIA +125

O/U: TBA

Odds provided by Covers

Pick of the Game

The sportsbooks have moved the line on Kyle Lowry's rebounds from 5.5 to 6.5 making that bet a lot tougher to call. Moving away from that, there are two pretty enticing OG Anunoby bets, available on both Bet365 and WilliamHill, with the latter having better odds. Again, that Anunoby over 1.5 steals at +100 on Bet365 and +110 on WilliamHill looks enticing, he's been over 1.5 steals in five of his last seven games. On the other side of the spectrum, Heat fans might want to look at Anunoby over 1.5 turnovers at +100 on Bet365 and +105 on WilliamHill. Anunoby has been over 1.5 turnovers in five of his last seven games and with Siakam questionable to play, Anunoby's usage might increase a little bit.

