Raptors vs. Heat: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Wednesday's Game

The Toronto Raptors are heading across Florida for a Wednesday night tilt against the Miami Heat. It'll be the second game of a back-to-back for Toronto who fell back to .500 with a 109-102 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

Since starting the season 7-14, the Heat have strung together a 7-3 record over their last 10 games and are beginning to look like their old selves. They've boasted the NBA's best defence over that stretch, though their offence has yet to find its groove as Miami continues to battle injuries.

Tyler Herro and Goran Dragic are both listed as questionable for Wednesday night while Avery Bradley and Meyers Leonard remain out.

Toronto is expecting to have Kyle Lowry back in the lineup after a four-game absence, according to Raptors coach Nick Nurse.

"There is a chance [Lowry's back], I think a good chance," Nurse said Tuesday. "I probably would have thought he’d be back in by now considering, but they’re telling me there’s a good chance he plays tomorrow."

Game Details

Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat

Date: Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Location: American Airlines Arena

How to Watch

Raptors TV Broadcast: TSN

Raptors Listen: TSN 1050

Raptors Stream: Click Here

Heat TV Broadcast: Fox Sports Sun

Heat Listen: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710

Heat Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Heat -3.0

Moneyline: MIA -135, TOR +130

O/U: 214.5

Odds provided by Covers

